Italian oil and gas company Eni announced that its Miztón field in Area 1, located in the Campeche Bay offshore Mexico has started early production phase.

Eni said that the production start marks the first step in the development of Area 1, which is estimated to hold 2.1 billion of oil equivalent in place (90% oil). Area 1 consists of Amoca, Miztón and Tecoalli fields.

Eni chief executive officer Claudio Descalzi said: “We have achieved production startup in less than two and half years after Eni started its first well in Area 1 and in less than one year from the approval of the Plan of Development.

“This is in line with the expectations of the Mexican Government to increase the country’s overall production. Eni is the first international company to start offshore production in Mexico after the Energy Reform, and we look forward to continue working with the Mexican authorities”.

Eni acquired Area 1 in September 2015, through a competitive bid round.

The Miztón field platform is located in a water depth of 34m, and the oil produced from the field is sent to the company’s Onshore Receiving Facility (ORF) in Sanchez Magallanes, State of Tabasco, through a multiphase sealine.

The production will later undergo separation at ORF and then is delivered to Pemex’s San Ramón plant for treatment.

Eni said that the production has started from the Mitzón 2 well that has shown a very good productivity index and the early production phase is expected to produce an estimated 15,000 barrels of oil per day.

In addition, full field production is expected to start in early 2021 using a floating production, storage and offloading facility (FPSO) and reaching a plateau of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Eni intends to commission two additional platforms on the Amoca field and one on the Tecoalli field, as part of the development plan for Area 1.

With a presence in Mexico since 2006, Eni currently holds rights and is operator in six exploration and production blocks in the Sureste Basin.