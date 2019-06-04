The discovery has further upside that will be proved by an appraisal campaign planned in early 2020.

Italian oil and gas company Eni has announced an anotheroil discovery in Block 15/06, in Angola’s deep offshore.

The discovery is the fifth in one year in the offshore block.

Eni said that it has drilled the exploration well on the Agidigbo exploration prospect, using the West Gemini drillship at a water depth of 275m, and reached a total depth of 3800m.

The results from the post drill analysis at Agidigbo-1 NFW indicated 300 to 400million barrels of light oil reserves in place. The prospect showed a single hydrocarbon column composed by a gas cap of approximately 60m and 100m of light oil.

Eni said: “These new discoveries further confirm the exploration potential of the block and the effectiveness of the exploration skills and proprietary technologies that Eni is utilizing to unlock the full potential of the area.”

The five discoveries are estimated to contain a total of up to 1.8 billion barrels of light oil in place with a potential for upside.

The hydrocarbons are confined in the Lower Miocene sandstones with good petrophysical properties, and the discovery has further upside which is expected to be confirmed by an appraisal campaign carried out in early 2020.

Eni, in a statement, said: “Due to its proximity to East Hub’s facilities and subsea network, which are at about 10km away, production from Agidigbo can be fast-tracked, thus extending the Armada Olombendo FPSO production plateau.”

The Agidigbo marks the fifth discovery since the Block 15/06 Joint Venture re-launched its exploration effort one year ago, following the discoveries of Kalimba, Afoxé, Agogo and Ndungu.

The Block 15/06 joint venture is formed by Eni serving as operator, with a 36.8421% ownership, Sonangol P&P with 36.8421% interest and SSI Fifteen holding 26.3158% interest.

Currently, the two oil development projects in Block 15/06 that include, West Hub and East Hub, produce approximately 155,000 barrels of oil per day.