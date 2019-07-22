The FLNG vessel is part of the Coral South project in the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique

Image: The hull of the Coral Sul FLNG facility is likely to be launched in 2020. Photo: courtesy of gloriaurban4/Pixabay.

Eni has commenced installation works on the hull of the Coral Sul floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) treatment and liquefaction unit (Coral Sul FLNG facility) as part of the Coral South project located offshore Mozambique.

According to the Italian energy giant, the hull is likely to be launched in 2020 in line with the targeted production of the Coral South Project in 2022. The offshore Mozambican project aims to draw 450 billion cubic meters of gas from the Coral reservoir in Rovuma Basin.

Details of the Coral Sul FLNG facility

The Coral Sul FLNG facility, which will have 3.4 million tonnes per year of gas liquefaction capacity, is set to become the first FLNG vessel to be used in the deep waters of the Africa.

The FLNG vessel will be 432m long and 66m wide with a weight of around 220,000 tonnes. Eni said that 20 mooring lines weighing a combined 9,000 tonnes will be used for anchoring the Coral Sul FLNG facility at a water-depth of nearly 2,000m in Area 4.

The Coral South FLNG project will include a turret-moored, double-hull, floating vessel, which will be capable of receiving, processing and liquefaction of the produced gas. Other features of the project are offloading facilities and storage facilities for LNG and condensate.

Currently, construction works on the Coral Sul FLNG facility that began last year are in progress across seven operational centres in different parts of the world. Eni expects to achieve 60% of completion of the overall project by the end of 2019.

The Italian oil and gas company revealed that drilling and completion activities for the six subsea wells for the offshore gas project that will feed the liquefaction unit will start in September 2019.

The wells, which will have an average depth of around 3,000m, will be drilled in nearly 2,000m of water depth using the SAIPEM 12000 drilling rig with a target to complete them by the end of 2020.