Engie has secured 165MW in solar projects and more than 70MW in onshore wind projects

Engie has 1.2GW of installed solar capacity. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

French electric utility company, Engie has won solar and wind projects with a combined generation capacity of 235MW during the latest round of tenders in France.

The French minister for ecological and inclusive transition Elisabeth Borne announced the results of the tenders earlier this month for projects within the French territories including Nouvelle Aquitaine, PACA, Grand Est, Normandy and Hauts de France.

Of the 235MW, Engie has secured 165MW in solar projects and more than 70MW in onshore wind projects.

Engie renewables executive vice-president Gwénaëlle Avice-Huet said: “These successes, which will lead to us installing more than 235MW of additional renewable capacity in France, testify to the quality of the offers presented and the group’s competitiveness.

“They also demonstrate the ability of our teams to innovate and make the energy transition a reality at the heart of the regions. Renewable energies will be a pillar of the economic recovery of France and the world of tomorrow.”

Engie seeks to strengthen position in French renewable energy sector

Engie expects the new tenders to further strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector in France.

As of 2019 end, the company has 2.5GW of installed onshore wind capacity and 1.2GW of installed solar capacity.

The company is planning to commission additional 3GW of renewable capacity annually between 2019 and 2021.

In February 2020, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables (EDPR) has secured approval from the European Commission for the acquisition of EDPR Offshore España.

The companies are planning to combine their offshore wind assets and project pipeline under the JV, starting with about 1.5GW of projects which are under construction.