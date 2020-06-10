Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas takes its total order intake to more than 350MW from the projects selected in the latest Polish auction round

Vestas to supply turbines for Polish wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures.)

German wind developer Enertrag has chosen Vestas to supply turbines for the 36MW wind project that was won an auction bid in Poland.

With the order, Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas takes its total order intake to more than 350MW from the projects selected in the latest Polish auction round.

For the project, Vestas has secured an order to supply 10 of its V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6MW power optimised mode along with site specific towers and a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service contract.

Enertrag and Vestas signed a conditional order last year for the two wind farms Dobrowo and Retowo, which will be located in the northwest of Poland.

Vestas will start delivering turbines in Q2 next year

Vestas will start delivering the turbines in the second quarter of next year and the commissioning is expected to take place in the third quarter.

Enertrag procurement head Bastian Altrichter said: “ENERTRAG has persistently pursued its vision to realise wind farm projects in Poland. Our team has been working for many years on these projects and we are very happy that our strong belief in the Polish market is paying off now.

“With Vestas, we believe we have found the right partner with the best technology for the Dobrowo and Retowo sites and are very optimistic that the turbines will be up and running as expected next year. We’re excited to continue our long-lasting business relationship with Vestas and to extend it in another country.”

The two wind farms will also feature VestasOnline Business SCADA solution, to lower turbine downtime, for optimised energy output.

The order not only includes supply but also installation and commissioning of the wind turbines along with services for a 20-year period.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are proud to continue our valued partnership with ENERTRAG on the Dobrowo-Retowo project in Poland. Attesting to the increasing competitiveness of wind energy, this project underlines Vestas’ capability to deliver competitive wind energy solutions and services that enable our customers to build winning bids in auctions.”

In March, the company secured an an order to supply a total of 68MW turbines for three wind projects in the country. The projects were awarded at the wind-solar-energy auction held in December last year.

Under the terms, Vestas will supply, install and commission the wind turbines along with its long-term Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreements.