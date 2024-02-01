The site will be at the remote Capul Island of Northern Samar in the Philippines, along the San Bernardino Strait, a passage well-known for the strength of its marine currents

Energies PH contracts with Inyanga Marine Energy to build tidal power generation plant. (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Energies PH, Inc, through its affiliate San Bernardino Ocean Power Corporation, has contracted with Inyanga Marine Energy Group to build Southeast Asia’s first ever tidal power generation plant.

The site will be at the remote Capul Island of Northern Samar in the Philippines, along the San Bernardino Strait, a passage well-known for the strength of its marine currents.

The contract for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction has been awarded to Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

The 1MW project, which is expected to deploy in late 2025, will use Inyanga’s innovative HydroWing tidal stream technology.

The HydroWing tidal stream turbines will be connected to the electrical network of Capul, an off-grid island currently relying on a 750 kW diesel power plant. The first stage of the project consists of a 1MW tidal power plant, to be connected into a microgrid network coupled with Solar PV and energy storage, delivering a reliable, sustainable, and cost-competitive alternative to fossil-based power generation.

Antonio Ver, co-chairman and CEO of Energies PH said: “As we embark on this pioneering tidal power plant for the Philippines, our vision is to replicate this in several off-grid sites all over the country to provide electricity in the hinterlands. We see the initial project in Capul as a catapult to achieving our goal of helping create sustainable communities across the Philippines. The electric power that reaches families in remote areas enables them to have better access to education, health services as well as livelihood opportunities.”

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said: “We are looking forward to working with Energies PH on the delivery of this transformational project for the region. Tidal stream energy is the most predictable and reliable form of renewable energy. Our HydroWing technology is at the cutting edge of innovation and provides a cost-effective solution to harvesting the power of the ocean’s tides.”

Jean-Christophe Allo, Commercial Manager at Inyanga adds: “This exciting project will create a step change for the remote community on Capul. It will bring tidal energy to the region of Southeast Asia for the first time. As the project incorporates an onshore storage facility, the tidal turbines will provide continuous 24/7 power supply. Right now, Capul has only 8 to 16 hours of energy per day, with several blackouts. We will provide a 24/7 reliable and renewable electricity.”

Other tidal power generation sites planned for subsequent deployment by San Bernardino Ocean Power Corporation are in San Antonio Island, also in Northern Samar, and the Calintaan Island in Matnog, Sorsogon.

