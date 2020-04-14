The ODYSSEA equipment will be used to monitor the selected oceanographic parameters that include conductivity, water temperature (pH), water level, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen

Energean to deploy the ODYSSEA Platform at its Gas Production Platform in Greece. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison)

UK-based oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company, Energean Oil & Gas has signed an agreement with the Democritus University of Thrace (DUTH) to deploy the ODYSSEA Platform.

The ODYSSEA instrumentation, which was developed by the EU-funded ODYSSEA Project, will be deployed on the company’s gas production platform that is based in South Kavala, Greece.

The equipment will be used to monitor the selected oceanographic parameters that include conductivity, water temperature (pH), water level, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen as well as the currents at various depths over the water column, suspended matter and marine noise.

Energean will deploy ODYSSEA’s Modular Seafloor Lander

ODYSSEA coordinator Georgios Sylaios said: “The agreement illustrates the rapid progress made by the ODYSSEA Project.

“This is the essence of ODYSSEA, since it aims to familiarise users with oceanographic instrumentation, models, forecasts and services.”

The firm will also use an autonomous system, the ODYSSEA’s Modular Seafloor Lander that includes different sensor types which are powered by an on-board battery package.

The system will be deployed at the sea bottom near Energean facilities in the Thracian Sea where it will collect data with a pre-defined temporal interval.

The oil and gas company said that ODYSSEA is in advanced stages of developing, operating and demonstrating an interoperable and cost-effective platform.

The platform completely integrates the networks of observing and forecasting systems across the Mediterranean basin, addressing both the open sea and the coastal zone.

Energean HSE director Vassilis Tsetoglou said: “As a company that is focused on delivering energy transition and securing the sustainable development of natural resources in the Mediterranean, we are committed to advance research and data collection in the Mediterranean.”

Recently, the firm has submitted an addendum to the field development plan (FDP) of the Karish North field to the Israeli government upon completion of an independent competent persons report (CPR).