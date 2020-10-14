Ea Nam wind farm will exceed 400 MW in capacity / With an order intake of currently more than 1 GW Vietnam is a fast growing core market for ENERCON

ENERCON to supply first E-160 EP5 E2s for largest onshore wind farm in Vietnam. (Credit: TRUNGNAM Group)

In the course of the company’s new focus on international markets, ENERCON is intensifying its activities in Vietnam. By signing a contract for the supply of state of the art WEC technology for the Ea Nam wind farm, ENERCON continues the successful cooperation with the customer TRUNGNAM Group. The cooperation will start already this year with the construction. In what is going to be the country’s largest onshore wind farm, ENERCON will supply its new E-160 EP5 E2. Once completed within 2021, the Ea Nam wind farm in the Dak Lak province will exceed 400MW in capacity.

The E-160 EP5 E2 features a 5.5 MW direct-drive permanent magnet generator capable of producing more than 21,500 MWh at sites with an average wind speed of 7.5m/s. The turbine comes with the patented modular steel tower, which has already proven its success in Vietnam with the first successful installation of this tower type in recent months.

“By introducing our latest technology, we are increasing the feasibility of the projects under the current FIT-scheme and are also well prepared for the projects beyond 2021 when a new regulation is expected to apply”, comments Steffen Brauns, Regional Sales Manager Asia-Pacific. “With the new E-160 EP5 E2 we are bringing the wind industry in Vietnam to a new level. The turbine will not only feature the biggest rotor diameter, but also the largest generator capacity to be installed in 2021 in Vietnam.”

In addition to the E-160 EP5 E2, the project will consist of a number of ENERCON’s 4MW class E-138 EP3 E2, of which a total of 98 units will be installed throughout Vietnam in 2021.

With the current ongoing installations and the new order intake well exceeding 1GW, Vietnam will play a major role as a core market in ENERCONs future global strategy. “When we started four years ago, the ambition of ENERCON to change energy landscape in Vietnam was there. However, none of this would have been possible without the strong commitment of the government, and the outstanding performance of our customers”, says Van Hung Albert, ENERCON’s local sales manager. “TRUNGNAM Group in particular, who is leading the wind energy development in Vietnam, has been a major contributor to ENERCON’s success.”

Mr. Nguyen Tam Tien, General Director of TRUNGNAM Group comments: ”ENERCON has proven itself as a reliable partner with top quality standards. As proven in the numerous projects we have undertaken together, they have supported us by making the latest technological developments available. Today our projects include the E-103 EP2, the E-126 EP3, the E-138 EP3 E2, and now the E-160 EP5 E2. We are very pleased to pursue further developments and make Vietnam the renewable energy leader in Asia-Pacific.”

In addition to providing the latest technology, ENERCON has supported a number of developers by cooperating for financial solutions and providing all necessary support to lead projects to success. “Today the customers’ focus is not only on the product. It is the package of our product combined with a wide scope of services, which we are offering to developers. This is resulting in successful projects that we see in Vietnam today,” says Steffen Brauns.