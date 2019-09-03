The project was awarded under the 1.8GW Eighth Tranche of the national wind tender issued by SECI

Image: The wind farm is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2021. Photo: Courtesy of midasbram/Pixabay.

Italian energy company Enel Green Power’s (EGP) subsidiary EGP India has secured a right to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a 190MW wind farm under a competitive bidding held by Indian government entity Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The project was awarded under the 1.8GW Eighth Tranche of the national wind tender issued by SECI. Under the energy supply contract to be assigned to EGP, the wind farm will supply specified volumes of energy over a 25-year period to SECI.

The wind farm is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2021 and could generate more than 700GWh of renewable energy annually, while avoiding nearly 608,000 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “We are continuing to grow our presence in India through this significant tender award. India has already become a giant in the global renewable arena, backed by its highly competitive and sophisticated tender system. We are contributing to this vibrant renewable market through our wealth of technological expertise and our sustainability-driven approach.

“This success in our second wind tender award in India is a strong demonstration of our commitment, capabilities and competitiveness in the Indian renewable energy market.”

EGP India had won its first energy tender in India in April 2018

Last April, EGP India had won its first energy tender in India, after being selected to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a 285MW wind farm in the State of Gujarat.

The project was awarded under the Fourth Tranche of the 2GW national wind tender issued by SECI.

Enel was expected to invest more than $290m (£241m) in the wind farm’s construction, which could begin its operations in the second half of this year, generating more than 1,000GWh of renewable energy annually.

India aims to achieve a renewable energy target of 100GW of solar and 60GW of wind power by 2022.