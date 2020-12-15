The portfolio includes four wind farms and one solar plant, which are located across four states in Brazil

Enel starts building five renewable projects in Brazil. (Credit: Pixabay/seagull.)

Enel Green Power Brasil Participações, a subsidiary of Enel, has started construction on new renewable energy projects in Brazil, with a capacity totaling 1.3GW.

Being built with an investment of BRL5.6bn ($1.1bn), the portfolio includes four wind farms and one solar plant. It includes the 396MW Lagoa dos Ventos III wind farm and the 256MW São Gonçalo III solar park, both located in Piauí.

The remaining three wind projects include the 353MW Morro do Chapéu Sul II, the 206MW Cumaru and the 99MW Fontes dos Ventos II, which are being built in the states of Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte and Pernambuco, respectively.

The Lagoa dos Ventos III is scheduled to begin operations in 2022, while all the remaining project are expected to come online in 2021.

The new wind and solar farms are supported by power supply contracts secured with corporate customers in the Brazilian free energy market.

Five new projects of Enel to generate 5.5TWh of energy annually

Once fully operational, the four wind projects and one solar plant will be able to generate more than 5.5TWh of clean energy annually, while avoiding nearly 3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Enel Green Power CEO Salvatore Bernabei said: “The start of construction of 1.3 GW of new renewable capacity is an unprecedented milestone in the history of our company in Brazil, especially in view of the challenges imposed by the current scenario.

“These new projects further strengthen our position as leaders in Brazil’s solar and wind generation markets, while highlighting our commitment towards the development of the Brazilian renewable sector in order to diversify the country’s energy mix as well as contribute to the economic and social development of the local communities in which we are present.”

The Lagoa dos Ventos III wind farm is located in the in the municipality of Dom Inocêncio, in the State of Piauí, where Enel is building the 716MW Lagoa dos Ventos wind farm, which is claimed to be the company’s largest wind farm.

Being built with an investment of $353m, the Lagoa dos Ventos III wind farm is expected to expand the total capacity of the wind farm to 1.1GW.

The 256MW São Gonçalo III solar plant is being built with an investment of $142m and is located in the municipality of São Gonçalo do Gurguéia in Piauí, where São Gonçalo solar park is in operation.

With the 256MW solar plant, the Italian energy company’s installed solar capacity of São Gonçalo will reach nearly 864MW.

Enel is building the 353MW Morro do Chapéu Sul II wind farm in the municipalities of Morro do Chapéu and Cafarnaum, in Bahia, where it already operates 172 MW Morro do Chapéu Sul wind farm.