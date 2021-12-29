To be built with an investment of €256m, the three wind farms, Campillo 1, 2 and 3, are expected to create jobs for around 350 people primarily from the local area

EGPE starts three wind projects in Spain. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

Enel Green Power España (EGPE), the renewables unit of Spanish utility Endesa Endesa, has commenced the construction at the 259.2MW Campillo Wind Cluster in Spain.

The Campillo Wind Cluster includes three wind farms, being constructed between the towns of Campillo de Altobuey and Enguídanos in the province of Cuenca.

Endesa is investing around €256m for the construction of the three wind farms and is expected to employ around 350 locals, as per the Shared Value Creation plan of EGPE.

Among the three projects, Campillo 1 will be will be the smallest, with an installed capacity of around 76.8MW, while Campillo 2 and 3 would have a capacity of 91.2MW each.

The three wind farms are anticipated produce around 660GWh per annum, which is almost double the annual consumption of a city such as the nearby Cuenca.

Endesa said that the project includes four electrical substations and three high-voltage lines.

Also, the company is currently in talks with the primary local representatives and the competent authorities, to undertake the project while minimising the environmental impact.

The construction of three renewable projects is based on Enel Green Power’s ‘Sustainable Construction Site’ model, which includes the installation of PV solar panels.

Once the construction of is complete, part of the output from the wind farms is planned to be be supplied to the international healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Endesa has signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) J&J, last July.

According to the VPPA, Endesa will supply the energy from combination of solar and wind sources, where Campillo 2 and 3 wind farms will account for around 80% of the energy.

Also, the renewable energy agreement would enable J&J to eliminate around 130,720 tons of CO2 emission into the atmosphere, annually.

Furthermore, a portion of the equipment is planned to be donated to the local authority for public use after completion of the work, said the company.