The new solar photovoltaic plants involve an investment of around 96 million euros and will have installed capacity of around 50 MW

Enel Green Power starts the construction of three solar photovoltaic plants in Extremadura, between Mérida and Almendralejo. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Enel Green Power España (EGPE) starts the construction of the Veracruz, Puerta Palmas and El Doblón solar photovoltaic plants between Mérida and Almendralejo. The construction project, which is expected for completion this year, will entail an investment of around 96 million euros.

Enel Green Power will employ around 900 people from the local area for the construction of these plants, in keeping with the Shared Value Creation plan that the company’s renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power Spain, applies in the construction of all its plants.

The Veracruz, Puerta Palmas, and El Doblón plants will each have installed capacity of around 50MW thanks to bifacial photovoltaic panels, which are more efficient as they generate power by exposing both sides of the cells to sunlight. These panels, which will be installed using state-of-the-art technology, will come into operation in December 2021.

Enel Green Power España is focusing on Extremadura as it one of the regions of the country with the most hours of sunshine. The company uses the Sustainable Construction Site model, which includes several actions that help to minimize environmental impacts for all new renewable plant projects: installing solar photovoltaic panels to meet part of the energy requirements during construction, the installation of storage tanks and rainwater collection systems for water conservation. In addition, the construction site will benefit from a charging point for electric vehicles and defibrillators. Once the work is complete, some of the equipment will be donated to the local authority for public use.

Enel Green Power carried out a course in Renewables Plants Operation and Maintenance between February and March with the aim of involving the local community in which these facilities are being built. Thirty people from the municipalities of Mérida and Almendralejo took part, and the company is also organizing training courses for local unemployed people in partnership with these local authorities. These people are being trained in solar tracker assembly, a growing sector that requires an increasing number of trained professionals.

Enel Green Power is also building a further five solar photovoltaic plants in Extremadura – the Apicio, Beturia, Nertobriga, Ardila and Cincinato facilities – between Fregenal de la Sierra and Bodonal de la Sierra, entailing an overall investment of around 170 million euros and with a renewable capacity of approximately 250 megawatts. Over 1500 people will work on the construction of all these facilities.

Enel Green Power currently manages a renewable capacity of more than 7,794 MW in Spain: 4,745 MW of hydraulic power; 2,422 MW of wind power, 624 MW of solar power, and 3 MW from other renewable sources.

Source: Company Press Release