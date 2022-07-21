The Azure Sky wind plus storage project is located in Throckmorton County, Texas, with 350MW of wind capacity and 136.5MW/204.6MWh of battery storage capacity

Battery containers and wind turbines at Azure Sky wind + storage project. (Credit: PRNewswire/ Enel Green Power North America)

Enel Green Power has completed the Azure Sky wind plus storage project and added battery storage facilities at the operating Roadrunner and High Lonesome renewable project sites.

The completion of Azure Sky wind plus storage and the addition of new battery capacity at existing project sites will support its ongoing commitment, said the company.

Located in Throckmorton County, Texas, Azure Sky is said to be Enel Green Power’s first large-scale hybrid wind project worldwide.

It features 350MW of wind capacity and 136.5MW/204.6MWh of battery storage capacity and is expected to generate around 1.3TWh of renewable energy annually.

Enel Green Power said that the wind plus storage project will support companies with distributed energy needs to purchase renewable energy.

The company has signed an aggregated power purchase agreement (PPA) with corporate companies including Akamai, MilliporeSigma, Synopsys and Uber.

In addition, Kellogg, HP Hood and lululemon also signed PPAs to purchase clean energy.

Enel Green Power US and Canada head Paolo Romanacci said: “We’re committed to connecting Texans with clean and cost-effective electricity through our renewable projects.

“The Azure Sky wind + storage project and storage additions at Roadrunner and High Lonesome help to add measurable value in the form of storage capacity and reliability to support the state’s electricity system.

“Enel Green Power’s projects provide more generation, more resource diversity, and more dispatchable storage – three key elements of Texas’s goal to reform its power grid.”

In addition, Enel has installed grid-connected battery systems at the currently operating Roadrunner solar and High Lonesome wind project sites, with 57MW/86MWh capacity each.

The battery systems are said to support the grid reliability in the state of Texas, which often experiences high demand from elevated temperatures and extreme weather.

Enel Green Power said aims to operate a portfolio of 12 battery energy storage systems, with the capacity to store more than 1,290MWh in Texas by early 2023.

Furthermore, the company aims to add 6.5GW of new renewable generation and 2,600 MWh of storage capacity to the grid in the US and Canada, by the end of 2024.