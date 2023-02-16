Chile’s National Electricity Coordinator authorised Enel Green Power Chile to start commercial operation of its 375MW Campos del Sol photovoltaic power plant, located in the Atacama Region

Campos del Sol facility starts operations. (Credit: American Public Power Association on Unsplash)

Enel Chile, through its renewables subsidiary Enel Green Power Chile, has commenced commercial operation of its Campos del Sol photovoltaic power plant, after receiving formal authorisation.

Chile’s National Electricity Coordinator granted the authorisation for commercial operations at the power plant, after it had passed all operating and safety tests.

The Campos del Sol photovoltaic power plant is located in the Atacama Region, 60km from the city of Copiapó in northern Chile.

It features almost one million solar panels with bifacial monocrystalline photovoltaic technology.

The advanced technology is said to enhance the panels’ ability to capture solar radiation, generating an average of 12% additional electricity than conventional panels.

With a net installed capacity of 375MW, Campos del Sol becomes one of the largest photovoltaic power plants in Chile, said the company.

The power plant is expected to produce around 1,200GWh of 100% clean energy annually.

The generated electricity will be injected into Chile’s National Electric System to power around 512 thousand Chilean households.

This will eliminate emissions of around 947,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, said Enel Chile.

Enel Chile general manager Fabrizio Barderi said: “The first thing is to congratulate the team that developed this important project, which overcame several challenges, especially in times of pandemic, to build this park, which today is the largest of its kind in the country.

“On the other hand, receiving this authorisation allows us to continue advancing in the diversification of our generation matrix, which is based solely on a mix of solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric renewable sources.

“We continue our commitment to push for a fair energy transition in Chile, providing clean energy for the various activities the country and its inhabitants need. We strive to be a contribution and relevant actor in the process of electrification of consumption at a national level.”

