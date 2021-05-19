Endomines is a mining and exploration company with its primary focus on gold

Endomines restarts operations at its Friday mine and mill. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Endomines AB (the “Company” or “Endomines”) is pleased to report that a new phase of development at the Friday mine and Orogrande processing facility has begun. The management resources have been restructured and strengthened to be more site Centric to ensure a successful execution of the drive of bringing the Idaho operation back into production this summer.

Vern Langdale, the company’s Director of Operations will closely oversee and steer the operational readiness of the start-up. In addition, Brendan Alexander have been appointed Idaho General Manger to focus the onsite restart and lead the operation into steady state. Brendan Alexander has extensive experience of milling and processing start-ups and mine management at the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine in Newfoundland and production management at the Omya operation in Ontario, Canada. In addition, and to complement Brendan Alexander, David Riggleman has been appointed the Friday Mine Manager to drive the mine development and production. David Riggleman has held senior leadership roles in managing mechanized underground mining operations at the Teck’s Pend Oreille mine operation and Kinross Gold’s Kettle River mine operation, both located in Washington State. Together they bring in over 90+ years of combined onsite Operational Experience which will enhance the already accomplished Friday Management Team.

The recent Developments at our Friday Operation are:

Process Plant Update – Orogrande Processing Facility

The mill start-up plan has been finalized, and implementation roll out of the plan has commenced.

A low cost low-tech solution to tailings dewatering will be implemented that requires no new permitting.

Commissioning of the processing plant is expected in July 2021

By October 2021, the plant’s ore processing will be at full capacity at 7 dry tons per hour

Mine Update – Friday Underground Operation

Mine development will start June 2021 by own mining crews. Ore extraction will also start in June accessing 3,500 tons current blasted material.

3,000 tons ore, currently stockpiled on surface at the mine, will be transported to the Orogrande processing plant beginning June 2021 and will provide feed stock for the plant start-up.

Source: Company Press Release