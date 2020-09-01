The Judith Gas Field, which is owned 100% by Emperor Energy, is contained in the VIC/P47 Permit in the Gippsland Basin off the coast of Victoria

Pre-FEED launched for Judith Gas Field midstream infrastructure. (Credit: Johannes Rupf from Pixabay)

Emperor Energy said that APA Group has started the pre-front end engineering design (Pre-FEED) for creating the midstream infrastructure and services pertaining to the gas produced from the Judith Gas Field offshore Australia.

The offshore gas field, which is owned 100% by Emperor Energy, is contained in the VIC/P47 permit in the Gippsland Basin off the coast of Victoria.

The Pre-FEED will cover the provision of a gas processing plant, a 40km long subsea pipeline from the Judith Gas Field to a shoreline crossing, an export pipeline, and also refining indicative cost estimates of the project and scheduling of the project.

APA Group is undertaking the four-month long Pre-FEED study as per the binding agreement it signed with Emperor Energy in May 2020. It has been initiated following the completion of successful appraisal drilling at the Judith Gas Field, said Emperor Energy.

The gas processing plant for the Judith Gas Field will be operated adjacent and in parallel with APA Group’s existing Orbost gas processing plant.

The export pipeline is proposed to be connected to the Eastern Gas Pipeline, which is located to the north of the Orbost Gas Plant.

According to Emperor Energy, the design basis for the Pre-FEED is 80 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of sales gas across a 25-year project life with gas processing to comply with the AS4564 gas sales specification.

In June 2020, Emperor Energy said that it has engaged AGR, a well management company, to begin planning and design of the Judith 2 Exploration Well. The company said that AGR has now wrapped up the initial well planning phase of its well delivery process for the Judith-2 well.

Emperor Energy management comments on the Pre-FEED for the Judith Gas Field midstream infrastructure

Emperor Energy director Phil McNamara said: “Commencing Pre-FEED kicks off a very important and valuable body of work that marks another step in Emperor Energy advancing towards the drilling of the Judith 2 well.

“In addition, we have been working through the well design with AGR which represents further progress. The level of interest in the Judith Gas Field from potential farm-in partners continues to be very encouraging with a number of parties assessing the data.”