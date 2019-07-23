Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has completed its $48 million contract for automation systems and cloud engineering software-as-a-service for the Shah Deniz 2 project in Azerbaijan and is fulfilling an ongoing five-year services contract to help ensure reliable, safe operations.

Image: An offshore production platform. Photo: courtesy of QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.com.

Emerson’s support services, predictive reliability software and digital twin solutions will help optimize operations and achieve reliable performance.

The $28 billion project includes the first subsea development in the Caspian Sea. At plateau, the BP-operated Shah Deniz 2 is expected to produce 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year incrementally to Shah Deniz 1 production.

Emerson served as the main automation contractor (MAC) for the megaproject, with the company’s Project Certainty approach supporting a reduction of global automation engineering complexity, which contributed to production starting more than four months ahead of schedule.

Emerson’s advanced predictive reliability software and dynamic simulation software, parts of its digital twin solutions, will help anticipate upcoming reliability concerns before they impact production and simulate the impact of production performance improvements safely prior to execution.

Emerson’s MAC services and cloud engineering services helped incorporate multiple projects, global contractors and suppliers into a unified program to ensure standardization and maintain the project timeline. Virtualization and implementation of the DeltaV distributed control system with Electronic Marshalling helped the project team eliminate design rework by making it easier to fit automation systems into the platform’s limited space.

“Emerson’s Project Certainty model is designed to help companies ensure that complex projects do not overrun timelines and budgets, and Emerson’s MAC services are a core element of that strategy,” said Jim Nyquist, group president of systems and solutions for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “We are proud to have helped complete this project ahead of schedule and excited to provide continued support to promote long-term successful operations.”

Source: Company Press Release