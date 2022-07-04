This joint venture is an opportunity to provide integrated value to customers through exploring synergies with retail electricity supplier Shell Energy Philippines, Inc.

Nickel Asia signed an agreement with Shell to jointly develop, own, operate, and maintain onshore renewable energy projects in the Philippines. (Credit: Shell Philippines)

The EPI-Shell venture is targeting 1 gigawatt (GW) by 2028 with ambitions to contribute up to 3 GW into the country’s renewable capacity by initially rolling out a series of projects in Luzon and Visayas.

The focus will be on utility-scale solar PV while evaluating opportunities in onshore wind and energy storage systems. Based on industry data, a gigawatt of solar PV can supply the annual daytime consumption of over 1.2 million homes in the country. A Filipino household typically consumes 200 kilowatt-hours a month1.

“The joint venture has the full support of EPI’s parent company, NAC. This partnership would allow both companies to boost the supply of renewable energy in the Philippines and is in line with NAC’s vision to become the premier ESG investment in the country,” NAC President and CEO Martin Antonio G. Zamora said.

“Working with partners and developing new collaborations is key to accelerate the energy transition. This Shell-EPI partnership will leverage on Shell’s technical expertise and integrated solutions as a global energy company and EPI’s strong presence in the Philippines. Together, we can power progress for the Philippines through sustainable energy for industries and homes,” said Lorelie Q. Osial, Country Chair of the Shell Companies in the Philippines.

