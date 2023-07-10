Actual divestment will depend on reasonable annuity, including counterparties, creditors and regulatory bodies, possible corporate restructuring (carve-out) and it will pass through the approvals process according to Eletrobras internal governance

Eletrobras begins to sell gas-fired power plants. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in line with Strategic Plan 2023-2027, it began structuring for the launch of the Eletrobras group’s gas thermal portfolio sale process, composed by the UTEs Mauá 3, Aparecida, Santa Cruz, set of the “Complexo Interior” (Anamã, Caapiranga, Codajás and Anori), in addition to the rights of reversion, in 2025, of the “Complexo PIEs” (Cristiano Rocha, Tambaqui, Manauara, Ponta Negra and Jaraqui) and the project of Rio Negro, with a total capacity of 2,059 MW (in 2025).

This initial movement aims to: 1) achieve the zero decarbonization/net plan of the group; 2) the simplification of the corporate structure; 3) the restructuring of the asset portfolio, strengthening our environmental and social objectives.

Actual divestment will depend on reasonable annuity, including counterparties, creditors and regulatory bodies, possible corporate restructuring (carve-out) and it will pass through the approvals process according to Eletrobras internal governance.

Source: Company Press Release