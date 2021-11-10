The GPM Plus and GPM Horizon data monitoring platforms will manage EF Solare Italia’s more than 300 plants across 17 regions in Italy

GPM to monitor EF Solare Italia’s PV portfolio. (Credit: DNV.)

Italian solar energy company EF Solare Italia has selected GreenPowerMonitor (GPM), a DNV company, to manage its entire 850MW PV portfolio in Italy.

GPM will leverage its data-driven monitoring solutions GPM Plus and GPM Horizon to manage and control the performance of EF Solare’s more than 300 PV plants.

GPM Plus provides solutions to manage plant supervision and operation, maintenance, management, automated reporting and forecasting.

GPM Horizon is a web-based platform that offers real-time monitoring and management tools to help manage each level of the solar plant portfolio.

It offers tools for plant supervision and operation, maintenance management, financial and asset management, automated reporting, forecasting, and other services.

EF Solare CEO Andrea Ghiselli said: “EF Solare, as the first photovoltaic operator in Italy and among the main ones in Europe, is focused on applying the best technological solutions to its plants.

“This also passes through an integrated and reliable monitoring of its assets to ensure high standards of efficiency in production.

“The collaboration with GPM is part of this virtuous path and we are sure that it will provide an important contribution in strengthening our efficacy in asset management.”

GPM offers integrated software, hardware, and services solutions for the management and maintenance of renewable energy installations.

It provides digital tools to enhance the performance of renewable energy assets, optimise efficiency in the management, and contributes to the energy mix in the grid.

Currently, the company has a global portfolio of more than 46GW, comprising solar, wind and storage energy projects, as of September 2021.

GPM said that the agreement with the Italian solar firm would strengthen its position in the Italian market.

GreenPowerMonitor CEO Juan Carlos Arévalo said: “GPM is very proud of this partnership with EF Solare. This agreement confirms both companies are keen to have an active role to support the decarbonisation process by empowering the production of 100% green energy.

“At GPM we are leading our customers through the green energy transition utilizing our digital solutions and we’ll keep developing capabilities to ensure long term partnerships and quality monitoring services.”