EDPR to build 302MW wind farm for NIPSCO in Indiana, US

EDP Renewables, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America, has signed an agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) to build and transfer the 302MW Indiana Crossroads wind farm in the US state of Indiana.

The Indiana Crossroads wind farm was selected through a Request for Proposal (RfP) issued by NIPSCO last under its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan, which identified the lower-cost options from wind and solar resources for its clients, when compared to other energy resources.

The wind farm, which is expected to be operational by 2021, will not only create jobs during the construction and operation phases for the local communities, but will also generate revenues for the local government and landowners.

Indiana Crossroads will power 83,000 US homes with clean energy

When operational, the wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power 83,000 average Indiana homes with clean energy.

Besides the Indiana Crossroads wind farm, EDPR and NIPSCO are also working to install the 102MW Rosewater wind farm in the state.

The wind farm recently received approval from the local and state authorities (Utility Regulatory Commission) to begin construction, which started earlier this month. The Rosewater wind farm is expected to be commissioned near year.

In August, EDP Renewables North America signed a 20-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with San José Clean Energy to sell 100MW of solar power and 10MW of energy storage power from its Sonrisa Solar Park located in California.

Located in Fresno County, California, the project is expected to bring economic benefits to the region in the form of jobs, landowner and tax payments and money spent in local communities.

The PPA is the first of many SJCE, which serves more than 328,000 residential and business customers, expects to sign to meet customer demand for renewable energy, which will total 2,000GWh annually by 2022.