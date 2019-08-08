EDPR secures PPA for 110MW capacity of Sonrisa solar project

EPDR has already secured a PPA for 100MW solar energy and 30MW energy storage in June for the project

Image: EDPR signs 110MW PPA for California solar plant. Photo: Courtesy of Andreas Gücklhorn/Unsplash

EDP Renewables North America, a subsidiary of EDP Renováveis (EDPR), has signed a 20-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with San José Clean Energy to sell 100MW of solar power and 10MW of energy storage power from its Sonrisa Solar Park located in California.

EPDR has already secured a PPA for 100MW solar energy and 30MW energy storage this June with East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) and combined with latest PPA, the company will sell a total of 200MW in solar power and 40MW of energy storage from the solar plant, which is expected to begin operations in 2022.

Sonrisa is EDPR’s North American first project to be a combo of solar + storage

It is claimed to be the company’s first North American renewable energy plant to include solar and battery storage. The project, located in Fresno County, California, is claimed to bring economic benefits to the region in the form of jobs, landowner and tax payments and money spent in local communities.

The PPA is the first of many SJCE, which serves more than 328,000 residential and business customers, expects to sign to meet customer demand for renewable energy, which will total 2,000GWh annually by 2022.



EDP Renewables North America CEO Miguel Prado said: “Energy storage plays an important role in creating a more flexible and reliable grid system, and as storage technology progresses, EDPR will continue to pursue the inclusion of storage at additional projects within our portfolio.

“EDP Renewables is pleased to contribute to the increasing amount of clean power in California and aid SJCE in meeting its customers’ call for clean, emission-free energy.”

With the new PPA in place, EDPR has now secured 1.8GW in long-term energy agreements in the US for projects to be installed through 2022.

The firm state: “EDPR’s success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive and innovative projects with long-term visibility.”