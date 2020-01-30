The wind farm will generate enough energy to power 300,000 Indian households annually, while reducing 360,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions

EDF Renewables commissions 105MW Indian wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/VIVIANE MONCONDUIT)

EDF Renewables and its Indian partner company SITAC Group, have announced the commissioning of the Verdant, a 105MW wind farm project, installed in India.

Located in the state of Gujarat, in one of the country’s windiest regions, the Verdant wind project is powered by 50 wind turbines.

The wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power 300,000 Indian households, while offsetting nearly 360,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Verdant has a 25-year PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

The clean power generated from the wind farm will be supplied under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state’s utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), after being selected in the competitive tender in December 2017.

EDF Renewables international operations executive vice president Frederic Belloy said: “Six years after its entrance in the Indian market, in which the Group has large ambitions, EDF Renewables holds now nearly 1,500 MW of wind and solar gross capacity in construction or operation.

“This contributes to EDF’s CAP 2030 strategy, which aims to double its renewable capacity globally between 2015 and 2030 to over 50 GW net.”

The wind farm’s development, financing and construction were undertaken by SITAC Management & Development, a joint venture between SITAC and EDF Renewables, dedicated for the development of wind projects in India.

It took nearly 18 months for the wind farm’s construction, during which time, more than 300 local workers were employed, bringing significant economic benefits to the region, the company added.

SITAC Group founder and chairman Malvinder Singh said: “The Verdant project is the sixth project delivery with EDF Renewables in India and demonstrates our execution capability. It is an important milestone for us in establishing a strong presence with our partners across India in the renewable energy market.”

Through its local teams in India, EDF Renewables and SITAC now own and operate 270MW of wind power and are about to break ground for building another 300MW project.

Last February, EDF and SITAC had signed a 25-year PPA with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a company of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable energy, working on renewable energy development, for a 300MW wind project, which was granted in September 2018.