EDF Renewables, Enbridge and WPD begin 500MW Fecamp offshore wind farm construction. (Credit: Pixabay/Norbert Pietsch)

A consortium of EDF Renewables, Enbridge and WPD have reached financial close and commenced construction on the 500MW Fecamp offshore wind project in France.

To be located between 13km and 22km from the coast of northwest France, the wind farm comprises 71 wind turbines, which will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE).

Once operational in 2023, the output generated by the project will be enough to supply electricity to 770,000 people, which is equivalent to more than 60% of the Seine-Maritime department’s population.

The project is expected to create more than 1,400 local jobs during the construction phase and about 100 local ongoing full-time jobs based at the port of Fécamp maintain the wind farm, during its 25-year service life.

The majority of the total project capital cost, which is estimated to be €2bn ($2.2m), will be financed through non-recourse project level debt.

The Fecamp project is underpinned by a 20-year PPA

Additionally, the power generated by the wind farm is backed by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA), which was granted by the state in June 2018.

Enbridge executive vice president and chief development officer John Whelen said: “This investment is underpinned by a long-term power purchase agreement that is in line with our low-risk business model. Enbridge now has several investments in offshore wind projects in various stages of development in France, as well as investments in three offshore wind projects currently operating in Germany and the U.K.”

Bouygues Construction, Saipem and Boskalis have been awarded a contract for the foundations and Chantiers de l’Atlantique, GE Grid Solutions and SDI for the supply of offshore sub-station.

RTE will be responsible for connecting the wind farm from the substation to the coast and then to Normandy’s electricity grid.

EDF Renewables owns 35% stake in the French offshore wind project, while Enbridge and wpd offshore own 35% and 30%, respectively.