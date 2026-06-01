The facility has a capacity of 400MWdc and 300MWac. Credit: Karina Movsesyan/Shutterstock.com.

EDF Power Solutions North America has signed a 30-year power purchase agreement with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for electricity generated by the Utah Solar 1 Energy project.

The agreement will provide solar power to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), a participating member of the SCPPA.

The Utah Solar 1 facility, with a capacity of 400MW-direct current (MWdc) and 300MW-alternating current (MWac), is expected to start delivering electricity in mid-2027.

It is located on state-owned land in Millard County, managed by the Utah Trust Lands Administration (TLA).

According to EDF Power Solutions North America, the construction phase will employ around 400 workers at its peak.

Over the duration of the agreement, the project is expected to generate more than $40m in local tax revenue and $27m in lease payments to the TLA.

Once operational, Utah Solar 1 is expected to produce approximately 766GW-hours of electricity annually.

This amount of energy is estimated to be sufficient to supply 126,800 average Californian households each year.

LADWP interim general manager Dave Hanson said: “As the nation’s largest municipal utility, LADWP is demonstrating that decarbonisation at scale is possible – and we are not wavering in our commitment to achieve our clean energy goals.

“Utah Solar 1 strengthens power reliability and affordability for our customers while unlocking our ability to bring more clean energy like green hydrogen from the Intermountain Power Project in Utah, to L.A.”

The SCPPA, established in 1980 as a Joint Powers Authority, enables collaborative planning, construction, finance and operation of electricity generation and transmission projects.

EDF Power Solutions North America has developed 26GW of renewable energy projects over more than 35 years, including wind, solar and storage initiatives.

EDF Power Solutions North America Origination & Power Marketing senior director Matthew Beltz said: “We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with SCPPA, which has been ongoing for over a decade, to expand the availability of renewable energy and support their decarbonisation commitment for member communities.”