Fox Squirrel solar located in Madison County Ohio. (Credit: Business Wire/ EDF Renewables North America)

EDF Renewables North America and its joint venture partner Enbridge have commissioned the 150MWac first phase of the Fox Squirrel solar project in Ohio, US.

The Phase 1 Fox Squirrel solar project, with a peak capacity of 194MWp, has started commercial operations and is delivering green electricity to the PJM grid.

In November last year, Enbridge and EDF Renewables North America formed a 50-50 joint venture (JV) for the construction and operation of the Fox Squirrel solar project in the US.

The Fox Squirrel Solar Complex is a 749MWdc/577MWac capacity ground-mounted solar farm, being constructed in three phases, in Madison County, Ohio.

With the first phase being completed, the 250MWac/325MWp Phase 2 project is expected to be operational in mid-2024, and the 177MWac/230MWp Phase 3 project by the end of this year.

Featuring 1.4 million panels and 159 inverters, Fox Squirrel is the largest solar complex in Ohio, and the largest such project developed and built by EDF Renewables North America.

Enbridge Power president and corporate strategy executive vice president Matthew Akman said: “We are pleased to bring into service the first phase of the Fox Squirrel solar project as part of our expanded strategic partnership with EDF Renewables.

“The development of this project will support local communities and deliver clean power for our customers.

“The project underscores our energy transition leadership and highlights our rigorous capital allocation process which targets projects that are immediately accretive to DCF per share and complementary to our growth outlook.”

Enbridge invested in the first phase and intends to make a final investment decision on the remaining two phases through 2024, subject to certain conditions.

Fox Squirrel Solar project is backed by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with a strong investment grade counterparty for the full generation capacity.

The solar project is expected to generate adequate electricity to power the equivalent of 118,000 average households in Ohio.

EDF Renewables North America onshore development senior vice president Kate O’Hair said: “The development and operation of Phase 1 marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive Ohio’s future with clean, decarbonized electricity.

“This project serves as a testament to the invaluable support from the county and community, highlighting their crucial role in ensuring the project’s success.”