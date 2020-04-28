The agreement with Ocean Breeze Energy is for a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) which is for a firm period of 11 years

Edda Wind signs charter agreements for two offshore wind vessels. (Credit: Østensjø Rederi.)

Ostensjo Group’s offshore wind business Edda Wind, has signed long term time charter agreements for two of its four offshore wind vessels it has ordered from Spanish yards.

The firm has signed agreements with offshore wind turbine manufacturer, MHI Vestas and offshore wind farm owner and operator, Ocean Breeze Energy.

The agreement with MHI Vestas is for a service operation vessel (SOV) for a firm period of 15 years. It will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Ocean Breeze Energy has chartered a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for a firm period of 11 years and will start in the first quarter of next year.

The new vessels are equipped with battery hybrid propulsion system

Edda Wind said that the CSOV will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 and the contract will be served by a frontrunner vessel for one year before the delivery of CSOV.

The vessels will be used as mother vessels for the wind turbine technicians for commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind farms.

The firm has signed a construction contract for two CSOVs at Astilleros Gondan and a construction contract for two SOVs at Astilleros Balenciaga.

The new vessels will be designed by Salt Ship Design along with Østensjø Rederi in the Spanish shipyards.

The second SOV and CSOV are scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The new builds are equipped with a battery hybrid propulsion system, which, combined with other energy saving instruments are expected to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by at least 30%.

