Fortum selected Ecoppia to deploy E-4 water-free photovoltaic solar panel cleaning solution in Pavagada and Bhadla solar parks located in India

Image: The solution is expected to clean both crystalline modules and frameless modules in Pavagada and Bhadla solar parks of Fortum. Photo courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Finnish Electric services company Fortum has selected Ecoppia to deploy its E-4 water-free photovoltaic solar panel cleaning solution for about 427MW solar projects in India.

UK Climate Investments (UKCI) and Elite Alfred Berg (EAB) are stakeholders of 230MW projects in the operating capacity of Fortum.

Fortum India managing director Sanjay Aggarwal said: “As we in Fortum drive the change towards a cleaner world, the Ecoppia water-free solutions are a perfect fit with our strategy.

“Now, we will be able to provide clean energy without exhausting water resources – ensuring solar energy production is both cost-effective and truly environment friendly.

“This is a natural next step towards sustainable & clean development, a joint vision shared with our partners UKCI & EAB.”

The E-4 solution supports both framed and frameless panels

Ecoppia said that the E-4 water-free photovoltaic solar panel cleaning solution supports both framed and frameless panels, adds no load on the solar panels’ surface and is safe on both panels and Anti-Reflective Coating (ARC).

Ecoppia CEO Eran Meller said: “We see Fortum as a true and visionary partner in advancing the solar industry towards full automation and lower, viable LCOE.”

In May, Ecoppia announced the deployment of its automated systems in the 120MW Ze’elim photovoltaic facility, owned by Shikun & Binui Energy.

Employing nearly 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, Fortum is one of leading clean energy companies in the world.

In 2018, Fortum selected BELECTRIC, a German construction engineering company, for a 250MW solar project to build in the Pavagada solar park in Karnataka, India. The Fortum solar power plant will sell its power at a fixed tariff of Rs2.85 ($0.039)/kWh for 25 years.