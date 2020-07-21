Ecoppia provides cloud-based, water-free, autonomous robotic systems to remove dust from solar panels on a daily basis

Ecoppia secures $40m investment from CIM. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.)

Ecoppia, a provider of robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar, has secured $40m investment from CIM, a US-based real assets owner, operator, lender, and developer.

With the investment, CIM becomes the largest investor in Ecoppia. The investment is expected to help Ecoppia to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce its debt.

CIM Group investments principal Jennifer Gandin “Following an extensive market analysis and due diligence, which CIM undertakes in its proven investment process, we recognized Ecoppia as the leading robotic player in the solar industry.

“We believe that Ecoppia will continue to pioneer the automation of the solar industry with its experience and data analysis capabilities.”

Ecoppia is a robotic solutions provider for photovoltaic solar sector

Ecoppia is a robotic solutions provider for photovoltaic solar, with more than 17GW of secured projects.

The company’s fully autonomous robotic solutions that are deployed in utility-scale facilities are said to keep solar panels at a year-round peak performance and minimise operation and maintenance costs.

Leveraging advanced machine learning and IoT capabilities, the company’s cloud-based, water-free, autonomous robotic systems remove dust from solar panels on a daily basis.

The remotely managed and controlled platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention.

Ecoppia CEO Jean Scemama said: “This latest investment by CIM Group is a vote of confidence from one of the most prominent and sophisticated US investors.

“This capital infusion will allow Ecoppia to continue its geographic expansion, as more and more regions realize the benefits of shifting to robotic cleaning. It will also enable us to accelerate our innovative developments towards fully data-driven, automation-based solar O&M.”