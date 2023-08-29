The company will be doubling the size of Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing facility to boost the production of voltage regulators, as well as increase production of busway and circuit breakers among others

Eaton invests more than $500 million in its North American manufacturing to meet rapidly increasing demand for the company’s electrical solutions across utility, commercial, data center, healthcare, industrial and residential markets. (Credit: Business Wire)

Eaton, a company specialising in intelligent power management, has unveiled more than $500m commitment to enhance its North American manufacturing and operational capacities to effectively cater to the surging demand for its electrical solutions.

By enlarging its manufacturing capabilities and enhancing its operational robustness, Eaton aims to amplify the availability of its solutions across a spectrum of sectors including utility, commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential markets throughout North America. The slated timeframe for the majority of these investments to reach fruition is set between 2024 and 2025.

Eaton Electrical Sector Americas Region president Mike Yelton said: “Electrical infrastructure has to work harder and smarter to accelerate decarbonisation and electrification. At Eaton, we’re all in on the energy transition, and our solutions are essential to reinvent the way power is distributed, stored and consumed.

“We’re making steady investments for our customers, distributors and employees to meet growing demand in the Americas, and there will be more to come.”

Eaton has embarked on a substantial expansion endeavour at its Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing plant, augmenting its existing space by an impressive 200,000 square feet, effectively more than doubling its original size. This ambitious project is strategically geared towards doubling the production capacity of Eaton’s voltage regulators.

In Texas, Eaton will persist in the production of single-phase, pole-mount, and pad-mount transformers. This focus is aimed at alleviating the pressing supply shortages for these specific products. The expansion blueprint is projected to generate over 200 highly skilled manufacturing job opportunities, thereby contributing to the local workforce.

Moreover, this expansion in Texas will serve a dual purpose, as it opens up capacity at Eaton’s largest manufacturing facility in Waukesha, Wisconsin. In Waukesha, Eaton is strategically investing in cutting-edge equipment with the objective of ramping up the production of three-phase transformers. These transformers hold pivotal significance across various sectors, including utilities, data centres, and large-scale commercial and industrial applications.

Eaton is ramping up its manufacturing of busway systems in response to the swiftly escalating demand for this advanced power distribution technology. These busway systems find application across commercial, industrial, and fleet charging scenarios. In line with this expansion, Eaton is focusing on its groundbreaking EV charging busway—an industry pioneering concept.

Eaton is taking significant steps to elevate its manufacturing of circuit breakers and metering devices tailored for both residential and commercial settings, as well as augmenting its production capacity to meet the escalating need for crucial power distribution equipment that underpins various infrastructure projects spanning multiple industries.

The company is also directing its investments towards amplifying the distribution capabilities of its power quality products and connectivity solutions. Notably, the company has inaugurated its most sizable regional distribution hub in Chicago. Simultaneously, it is furthering the expansion of its distribution facility located in Dallas.