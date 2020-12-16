As per the power purchase agreement signed with RWE, E.ON UK will buy power from the offshore wind farm from 2022 to 2035

Located off the coast of East Yorkshire, the wind farm can supply green electricity to meet the demands of about 300,000 homes. (Credit: RWE)

E.ON UK has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with RWE Renewables to offtake 100% of the electricity produced by the Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm from 2022 to 2035.

The agreement also includes a Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) from the plant.

With a 51% stake, RWE operates the Humber Gateway wind farm. It recently divested a 49% stake in the wind farm to Greencoat.

This agreement comes after a previous deal to supply customers of E.ON UK with green electricity from the offshore wind farm until 2022.

RWE Renewables chief commercial officer and UK country chair Tom Glover said: “As one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, we are committed to dedicating our energy for a sustainable life.”

“The UK plays a key role in RWE’s strategy to grow its renewables business and to become carbon neutral by 2040. With the signing of the PPA with E.ON UK, we demonstrate our ability to support electricity suppliers in providing CO2-free power to their customers.”

The wind farm was commissioned in 2015 and is located off the coast of East Yorkshire.

It has an installed capacity of 219MW and can supply green electricity to meet the demands of about 300,000 homes.

E.ON UK chief executive Michael Lewis said: “We’re fully committed to combating the climate crisis and helping the UK meet its net-zero targets.

“Part of that is providing our customers with smart, personalised and sustainable solutions and this agreement with RWE secures yet another significant contribution to the 100% renewable electricity we provide to millions of customers around the country as a first step in that journey.”

Besides constructing the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm, RWE is developing Sofia offshore project in the UK.

Recently, it signed Agreements for Lease with The Crown Estate to develop extension projects at four offshore wind farms in the UK.