The E63/2084 licence is part of the company’s Dundas nickel and gold project located in Western Australia’s southern Albany-Fraser Orogen

Dundas Minerals has been granted licences for seven of the 11 tenements of the Dundas project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Dundas Minerals, an Australian battery-minerals and gold focussed exploration company, has secured exploration licence E63/2084 in Western Australia (WA) from the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

The E63/2084 licence is part of the company’s Dundas nickel and gold project located in southern Albany-Fraser Orogen.

The company had applied for E63/2084 in January 2021. The licence spans over an area of nearly 86.5km2.

E63/2084 is located to the south of Dundas Minerals’ Jumbuck nickel prospect.

Following the grant of the exploration licence, the company has now secured seven of the eleven tenements that make up the Dundas project.

Dundas Minerals anticipates the other four applications to be given early next year.

The company holds 100% of the 11 exploration tenements that are spread over an area of 1,106km2.

Earlier this week, the mineral exploration company announced plans to launch a reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Jumbuck nickel prospect by the month end. This will be followed by a drilling campaign at the Kokoda gold prospect, said the company.

Dundas Minerals expects to publish assay results from the drilling during Q1 2022.

At the Jumbuck prospect, the company will follow up on historic RAB drill hole 11DSRB579 that was drilled to a depth of 22m in 2011.

The company said that the bottom of hole assay had reported anomalous nickel. Even though the nearby holes did not report any anomalous nickel, in various surrounding drill holes, anomalous sulphur was found.

The tenements of the Dundas project are located nearly 120km south west of Nova nickel mine of Independence Group. They are yet to be subject to modern exploration and are thought to be prospective for battery materials such as nickel and rare earths as well as gold, said Dundas Minerals.