Duke Energy’s Palmer Solar plant in Colorado (Credit: Duke Energy Corporation.)

Duke Energy Renewables, a unit of Duke Energy and Colorado Springs Utilities have begun commercial operations of the 60MW Palmer Solar plant in Colorado.

Sitting on 700 acres of land in El Paso County, southeast of Colorado Springs, the solar plant consists of more than 220,000 solar panels, which will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 22,000 Colorado homes annually.

The power generated from the solar plant will be purchased by Colorado Springs Utilities under a 20-year long term agreement.

The Palmer Solar plant was acquired from juwi Americas

Duke Energy Renewables acquired the solar plant from juwi Americas last May. With the Palmer Solar plant , the company has two solar projects in the state totalling more than 70MW.

Duke Energy Renewables president Rob Caldwell said: “We’re pleased to continue expanding our solar footprint in Colorado. The Palmer Solar project will support the renewable energy goals of Colorado Springs Utilities and allow them to reduce energy costs for their customers while lowering carbon emissions for the state.”

During the construction phase, nearly 200 people were employed for the project. The project is also expected to delivery nearly $5.2m in property tax revenues during its life time to the El Paso County.

Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said: “In light of our present challenges associated with COVID-19, our work continues to support our Energy Vision. We are steadfast in our mission to provide reliable and environmentally sustainable energy that reduces our carbon footprint.

“The Palmer Solar project is the latest example of how we are partnering with entities to change the way we power Colorado Springs, taking advantage of the economics and environmental benefits of solar power.”

In January, Duke Energy Renewables announced the start of commercial operations of its 100MW Lapetus solar facility in Andrews County, Texas.

Powered by more than 340,000 solar panels, the solar project sits on 800 acres of land outside of Andrews County.