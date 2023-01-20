Pike Solar is being constructed on a 1,310 acres site located near the Colorado Springs, on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains, and is planned to feature more than 414,000 solar panels, in the coming few months

DESS to build new solar plant in El Paso County. (Credit: Duke Energy Corporation)

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS) has acquired Pike Solar, a 223MW new solar power plant, currently being built for municipal utility Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

DESS acquired the project from Juwi, which has already started construction works at the project as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

Pike Solar is being constructed on a 1,310 acres site located near Colorado Springs, on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains.

JUWI’s activities currently focus on civil work and racking installation, with plans to install more than 414,000 solar panels, in the coming few months.

JUWI Group COO Stephan Hansen said: “The realization of the Pike Solar project marks another milestone in our company’s history. Pike Solar is our company’s largest single project worldwide so far.

“Currently, the 204-megawatt Kozani solar farm in Greece, which has been commissioned in 2022, holds the JUWI record.”

“We are pleased to work with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, Colorado Springs Utilities Board and El Paso County’s local officials to add additional clean and cost-effective generation in Colorado, our home base in the U.S.”

Pike Solar is expected to create 350 jobs at peak construction and anticipated to achieve commercial operation in late 2023.

It will provide 175MW (223MW AC) of electricity to Colorado Springs Utilities customers, which is adequate to power around 46,300 homes.

The solar project is being jointly developed by both JUWI and DESS, where JUWI will provide EPC services and solar modules are supplied by DESS.

Both the companies will have operation and maintenance responsibilities.

Colorado Springs Utilities will buy the electricity generated by Pike Solar, under a 17-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions president Chris Fallon said: “This project will support the renewable energy goals of Colorado Springs Utilities and allow them to reduce energy costs while providing diverse and cleaner energy solutions for their customers.”

Colorado Springs Utilities acting chief executive officer Travas Deal said: “This is an exciting development for us as Pike Solar will be the largest solar facility on our system and represents a significant step on our journey to diversify our energy mix.

“Projects like Pike Solar are integral to our ability to reach our Energy Vision goal of achieving 80% carbon reduction by 2030.”