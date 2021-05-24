The project, carried out in collaboration with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy, is the first solar-powered green hydrogen production site in the Middle East and South Africa. North

Dubai inaugurates Green Hydrogen project, first-of-its-kind in MENA. Credit: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum , Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Energy Council and Chairman of the Dubai Expo 2020 High Committee, inaugurated the project Green Hydrogen at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park in Dubai, marking another achievement for the Emirate as a leader in the field of renewable energies. The project, carried out in collaboration with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy, is the first solar-powered green hydrogen production site in the Middle East and South Africa. North.

“Through this pilot project, DEWA aims to demonstrate the production of green hydrogen from solar energy, its storage and re-electrification. This is a system that buffers the production of renewable energy, both for rapid response requests and for long-term storage. The plant was built to meet future demands and accommodate test platforms for different uses of hydrogen, including potential uses in mobility and industry. DEWA has already explored and developed a pilot project for green mobility using hydrogen that can be executed in the near future, in addition to a number of studies, business strategies andsaid His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, doctor and CEO of DEWA.

“Expo 2020 congratulates everyone involved, and believes this innovative project will inspire many more creative solutions that tackle some of the greatest challenges facing our planet. In less than five months, we will be celebrating these groundbreaking collaborations, showing the UAE’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and creating a meaningful legacy that will have a positive impact beyond the site and the six months of the Expo ” , said His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy , Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“This historic green hydrogen project highlights the importance of partnership in promoting new innovative clean energy solutions and tackling the existential threat posed by global climate change. As the first industrial scale site capable of producing green hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa, this is an important step in the energy transformation ”, said Dr Christian Bruch , Chairman and CEO of Siemens Energy.

