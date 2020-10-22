Complex all-in-one energy supply facility can receive, store and regasify LNG, then generate and supply electricity and natural gas simultaneously

City View of Seoul, DSME "Big Blue statue, Jongno-gu. (Credit: Wei-Te Wong/Wikipedia.)

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for an innovative floating storage power plant LNG cargo handling system.

The system is designed as an all-in-one energy supply facility that can receive, store and regasify LNG, then generate and supply electricity and natural gas at the same time.

A new concept, DSME’s 200MW design has capacity to produce and supply electricity from floating structures with a length of 161m, width of 60m and height of 33m, and directly supply natural gas of about 200 million cubic feet per day to an on land facility after storage and regasification.

“ABS is an industry leader in maritime applications of LNG, supporting advances in LNG technology all over the world and this exciting project is the latest addition to that proud record,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

The facility is expected to be utilized in countries lacking energy supply infrastructure and to support occasions where energy supplies are concentrated at certain times, such as the Olympic Games, international fairs and natural disasters, where demand peaks.

Young-Taek Jee, vice president, DSME’s Head of Offshore Marketing Division, said: “We expect it to be an example of a complex energy supply facility using eco-friendly fuel. The company will continue to create new demands and meet the needs of various customers through continuous research and development.”

ABS has been the preferred classification organization for the offshore and energy industry for more than 60 years. ABS has been integral to the evolution of gas development with a long history of working with floating gas concepts including the first purpose-built LPG floating storage and offloading unit, delivered in 1997, and the first LPG FPSO in 2005.

