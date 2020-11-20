The primary and secondary exploration targets for the well were to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Kobbe Formation from the Middle Triassic Age

Lundin Energy Norway AS, operator of production licences 609 and 1027, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 7221/4-1. The well was drilled in production licence 609 as a shared well between production licences 609 and 1027.

The well was drilled about 30 kilometres east of the Johan Castberg field, and about 12 kilometres east of the 7220/6-2 R (Neiden) oil and gas discovery, and 230 kilometres northwest of Hammerfest.

The primary and secondary exploration targets for the well were to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Kobbe Formation from the Middle Triassic Age and the Havert Formation from the Early Triassic Age.

In the primary target, the well encountered a 6-metre sandstone layer with poor reservoir quality. There were traces of petroleum. No reservoir rocks were encountered in the secondary target. The well is classified as dry.

Extensive data acquisition was carried out.

This is the 11th exploration well in production licence 609. The licences were awarded in the 21st licensing round in 2011.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 1537 metres below sea level, and it was terminated in carbonate-bearing rocks from the Late Permian Age (the Røye Formation). Water depth at the site is 370 metres. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Source: Company Press Release