The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 33/6 and 34/4. The well will be drilled about 8 kilometres northwest of the Snorre field.

Neptune Energy Norge gets drilling permit for well 33/6-5 S in production licence 882. (Credit: MustangJoe from Pixabay.)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Neptune Energy Norge AS a drilling permit for well 33/6-5 S, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 33/6-5 S will be drilled from the Deepsea Yantai drilling facility in position 61°31’55.02″N and 1°59’12.45″E after concluding the drilling of development wells for Neptune Energy Norge AS in production licence 636.

The drilling programme for well 33/6-5 S relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 882. Neptune Energy Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 45 per cent. The other licensees are Petrolia NOCO AS (20 per cent), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (20 per cent) and Concedo AS (15 per cent).

Production licence 882 was awarded on 10 February 2017 (APA 2016). This is the fourth exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

