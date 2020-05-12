Well 30/2-5 S will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility

NPD issues drilling permit for well 30/2-5 S. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Equinor Energy a drilling permit for well 30/2-5 S, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 30/2-5 S will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility in position 60°56’11.23″N and 2°37’12.51″E after concluding the drilling of wildcat well 35/10-6 for Equinor Energy AS in production licence 827 S.

The drilling programme for well 30/2-5 S relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 878.

Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 60 per cent. The other licensees are Wellesley Petroleum AS (20 per cent) and Source Energy AS (20 per cent). The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 30/2 and 30/3. The well will be drilled about 17 kilometres south of Kvitebjørn.

Production licence 878 was awarded on 10 February 2017 in APA 2016. This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

