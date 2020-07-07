Three diamond drill rigs are currently onsite and actively drilling

Drilling begins at Sun Metals' Stardust Copper-Gold Project. (Credit: Marcin Lewicki from Pixabay)

Sun Metals Corp. (TSXV: SUNM) (“Sun Metals” or “we” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at Stardust, the Company’s 100% owned, high-grade copper-gold project located in northcentral B.C.

Three diamond drill rigs are currently onsite and actively drilling. Our fully funded 2020 $3.8 million exploration program is focused on expanding the high-grade 421 zone at Stardust, and exploring for similar thick high-grade, massive sulphide zones that this system is known for. The drill program is anticipated to run until early October and consist of 12 – 16 holes. The program design will remain flexible to allow the exploration team to follow up on successful results.

Initial drilling is focused on expanding the 421 zone, including two rigs on the highly prospective and shallower southern up-plunge extension of the zone near hole 453 and on completing hole 455 which was not finished during the 2019 campaign and is targeting the northern down plunge extents of the zone.

Subsequent drilling will include:

Targeting vertically below the 421 zone exploring for a vertical feeder component to the mineralization;

Test fold targets in carbonate stratigraphy east of the 421 zone for analogous zones;

Targeting the footwall of the 101 lens in areas of open mineralization.

Sun Metals has developed and implemented COVID-19 infection and control protocols at Stardust to meet or exceed all government requirements, as well as satisfy the Company’s mandate to protect the workers and communities that we rely on (See June 3, 2020 press release for more information on our COVID-19 safeguards). In mid-June, Sun Metals received conditional provincial approval to occupy camp at Stardust and proceed with our planned drill program.

Source: Company Press Release