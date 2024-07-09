Voith Hydro to deliver FEED study for Drax’s new 600MW underground pumped storage hydro power plant. (Credit: Drax)

Renewable energy company Drax has selected Voith Hydro to complete a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the 600MW Hollow Mountain underground pumped storage hydro power plant (Cruachan 2) in the UK.

The plant will be developed adjacent to Drax’s existing 400MW Cruachan power station near Oban in Scotland. The proposed underground pumped storage hydro facility entails an investment of approximately £500m.

Hollow Mountain is said to be the UK’s first pumped storage hydro scheme in 40 years.

The new hydro plant is expected to double the company’s Cruachan site’s total generation capacity to more than 1GW.

For the proposed power plant, Voith Hydro will complete the FEED study for the mechanical and electrical components of the design.

The technology and engineering firm’s work is expected to create a series of extensive reports, data, and models for delivering a well-defined project scope, design, cost estimate, and schedule.

It will help Drax make informed decision and reduce uncertainties before proceeding to the detailed engineering, procurement, and construction phases of the underground pumped storage hydro power plant.

Voith Hydro project manager Stefan Linhart said: “We at Voith Hydro are highly committed to the Cruachan 2 project and feel honoured to have been nominated by Drax for the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED).

“As a full-line supplier for hydropower technology we are looking forward to bringing our extensive experience in the field of pumped storage.”

Last year, the Scottish government granted consent for Drax’s proposals for the new Cruachan underground pumped storage hydro facility.

The new pumped storage hydro power plant also requires an updated policy and market support mechanism from the UK government, said Drax.

Currently, exploratory ground works are in progress at the site of the proposed facility. Seismic surveys are also being carried out to provide geological data about the rock in which the new plant will be hosted.

Drax development manager Steve Marshall said: “Drax’s plan to build a new plant at Cruachan will support hundreds of jobs and provide a real boost to the Scottish economy.

“With the project granted development consent from the Scottish Government, we hope the next UK Government will continue policy development in this area at pace to enable a new generation of pumped storage plants to come online as possible.”