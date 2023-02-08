Under the contract, DORIS will execute concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF) for the fields Polok and Chinwol in Block 29, offshore Mexico

DORIS wins subsea engineering contract in Mexico. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash)

DORIS has secured a key subsea study contract from Repsol Exploración México, a subsidiary of the Spanish petrochemical company Repsol.

Under the contract, DORIS will execute concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF) for the Block 29 development, offshore Mexico.

Block 29 is located in the Salina Basin, Gulf of Mexico, about 88km from the state of Tabasco. It covers 3,254km2 of area.

Repsol is the operator of the offshore production block, with other partners including PC Carigali Mexico Operations (PCCMO), Wintershall Dea, and PTTEP.

The scope of the contract study will include Polok and Chinwol fields, which are located 16km apart at water depths ranging from 460 to 600m.

Repsol made the offshore oil discoveries in Mexico’s deep water in May 2020 through the Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 exploration wells.

The Polok-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 2,620m and encountered more than 200m of net oil pay from two zones in the lower Miocene.

The Chinwol-1 exploration well, drilled to a total depth of 1,850m, encountered more than 150m of net oil pay from three zones in the lower Pliocene.

At the time of the announcement, Repsol said that both the wells confirmed high quality reservoirs with excellent properties.

The statement said: “Both wells in Mexico were drilled below their cost and time estimations with the highest standards for health and safety and under strict health protocols to avoid the propagation of Covid-19 to both offshore and onshore facilities.”

DORIS is an engineering, consulting and project management company which operates in the conventional energies, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and renewables sectors.

In September last year, DORIS and Malaysian construction company MMCOG formed a new joint venture (JV) dubbed DORIS MMC.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, the JV will provide engineering services for oil and gas projects, along with advanced engineering services for low carbon and new energy projects.