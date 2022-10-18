The construction of the projects is estimated to support about 4,800 clean energy jobs and generate more than $920m in economic benefits across Virginia

Dominion Energy Virginia files proposal with the Virginia SCC for 23 new solar and energy storage projects. (Credit: Dominion Energy)

Dominion Energy Virginia has filed a proposal with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) for about two dozen new solar and energy storage projects that would produce over 800MW of carbon-free electricity in Virginia.

The subsidiary of US-based power and energy company Dominion Energy has proposed 10 solar and energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 500MW. All the assets will be owned and operated by the company.

In addition, the proposal includes power purchase agreements with 13 solar and energy storage facilities of over 300MW capacity, that are owned by independent developers.

The proposal, if approved, is expected to generate clean energy enough to power more than 200,000 Virginia households at peak output.

Dominion Energy Virginia president Ed Baine said: “These projects are another big step in delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers.

“The clean energy transition is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to communities across Virginia, and it’s reducing fuel costs for our customers. That’s a win-win for our customers and the communities we serve.”

The construction of the projects under the proposal is estimated to support about 4,800 clean energy jobs and generate over $920m in economic benefits across Virginia, stated the utility company.

Dominion Energy expects the projects to help it cope with the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act’s (VCEA) renewable portfolio standard, which requires the company to produce 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045.

The projects are expected to be complete between 2023 and 2025 if it receives SCC approval in addition to other local and state permits.

In August 2022, Dominion Energy received approval from the Virginia SCC for its 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in the US.