As part of a multi-year restoration project along the Lake Murray dam, Dominion Energy will begin work to extend operations of critical infrastructure used to generate power for customers and supply water to the Lower Saluda River.

Dive crews will replace headgates inside the Saluda Hydroelectric Project’s five intake towers beginning in January. Enhancements will also be made to the visible portion of the towers.

Approximately 40 parking spaces on the Lexington side of the dam will close Jan. 11, 2024, leaving approximately 20 available spaces. While the Lake Murray public park will open for the season as scheduled in April, parking will not be available in the upper lot on the north end of the park.

To ensure the safety of the project team as well as the general public, boat access near the towers will be restricted by a work zone in the coming weeks. Boundaries will be enforced by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

“We understand the inconvenience this work may cause, and we thank the public for their patience during this complex project,” Dominion Energy South Carolina Vice President of Generation Iris Griffin said. “These headgates have done their job safely and successfully for nearly 100 years. Investing in their replacement will enhance the reliability of the Saluda Hydro facility’s operations to help serve our customers for many years to come.”

The 223-foot-high intake towers, which are visible while driving across the dam, supply water to the Lower Saluda River through power-generating turbines. The towers utilize a set of steel headgates to shut off the flow of water from the lake, allowing maintenance and inspection activities on downstream equipment. The towers will maintain their iconic look once work is complete.

There are no plans to lower the water level due to this project. Work is scheduled to continue through 2026.

