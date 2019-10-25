Skandi Seven has commenced operations for a repeat international energy company in Angola, delivering integrated FSV services, project management & engineering.

DOF Subsea secures contracts in Africa. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay

DOF Subsea has secured 2 contracts totaling more than 160 vessel days for Skandi Seven and Skandi Skansen in Africa.

Skandi Seven has commenced operations for a repeat international energy company in Angola, delivering integrated FSV services, project management & engineering. DOF Subsea will during this contract deliver onshore and offshore work scopes within deep-water field development and maintenance duties towards existing subsea infrastructure.

Skandi Skansen shall shortly commence mobilization in the North Sea to deliver a mooring refurbishment and installation project for a key Client in Ghana. In water depths up to 1000 meters, Skandi Skansen shall execute a variety of mooring activities.

The CEO, Mons Aase, states that he is very pleased with the contract awards, increasing the Company’s footprint in strategical important areas in the winter season.

Source: Company Press Release