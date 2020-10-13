The contract reinforces DOF's strategic positioning in the Brazilian market

DOF Subsea has been awarded a MPSV contract on the Mero Field in Brazil. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

The DOF Group is pleased to announce another contract award in Brazil for Libra Consortium, supporting Petrobras’ operation activities on the Brazilian continental shelf. Petrobras has awarded DOF Subsea a 3 years MPSV vessel contract for Mero field.

Skandi Salvador is the vessel that will operate 2 x WROV for 24 hours providing inspection, maintenance and subsea commissioning services in water depths of up to 2,500m, including shallow dive services with Oceânica. The contract reinforces DOF’s strategic positioning in the Brazilian market. Since June 2020, the DOF Group has been awarded contracts in Brazil worth USD 250 million. DOF Subsea Brazil will be responsible for the ROV operations while Norskan will be responsible for marine operations. Both companies are 100% owned subsidiaries of DOF ASA.

Mons S Aase, CEO in DOF Group said, “I am very pleased over being awarded this long-term contract with Petrobras. The award further strengthens DOF’s position in the IMR market in Brazil. DOF Subsea is dedicated to deliver efficient services without compromise to safety.” Libra Consortium is led by Petrobras – with a 40% interest – in partnership with Shell Brasil (20%); Total (20%), CNODC (10%) and CNOOC Limited (10%). The Consortium also has the participation of the state-owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) as manager of the Production Sharing Agreement.

Source: Company Press Release