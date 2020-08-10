DOF Subsea has secured a substantial contract for a moorings replacement and rectification project in South East Asia

DOF Subsea awarded contracts in APAC region. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash.)

Chevron Australia has awarded DOF Subsea an IMR Services Contract to Support Chevron’s North-West Shelf and near shore subsea assets in Australia with DP Vessels, ROVs, AUVs, Intervention, Inspection, Management and Engineering Services. This key award builds on previous successful IMR campaigns over the life of the existing IMR services contract and secures a further 5-year term under the new contract.

In South East Asia: DOF Subsea has secured a substantial contract for a moorings replacement and rectification project. With onshore works underway, the offshore campaign is scheduled mid Q3 2020. The project will provide significant utilisation for resources and vessels – Skandi Hercules and Skandi Singapore – throughout Q3 and early Q4 2020.

Mons S Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea, said, “These key contract awards build on successful campaigns delivered in the past for our clients and grow our track-record in the APAC region. We look forward to working with our clients to deliver projects safely and efficiently.”

Source: Company Press Release