New significant gas and condensate discovery offshore Norway. (Credit: Wellesley Petroleum)

DNO, together with its partners, has discovered significant gas and condensate on the Carmen prospect, located in the North Sea license PL1148, Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The Norwegian oil and gas operator owns a 30% interest in the license PL1148, while Wellesley Petroleum, the operator, owns a 50% stake, and Equinor Energy and Aker BP own a 10% stake each.

The Carmen prospect was drilled using the Deepsea Yantai rig, previously known as the Beacon Atlantic, owned by China’s CIMC and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

DNO said that the two wells have established a deeper hydrocarbon-water contact, tripling the mid-point of the pre-drill expected range to 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

Based on the preliminary evaluation of comprehensive data, the well holds gross recoverable resources ranging between 120 and 230MMboe.

The comprehensive data includes cores and fluid samples, acquired from the discovery well and a follow-on extended side-track.

DNO executive chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said: “Norway is the gift that keeps on giving. Carmen proves there are important discoveries still to be made and Norway’s oldest oil company, DNO, will be part of this next chapter of the country’s oil and gas story.”

Established in 1971, DNO is an oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa, with stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages.

Carmen is the company’s sixth discovery in the Troll-Gjøa area since 2021, following Røver Nord, Kveikje, Ofelia, Røver Sør and Heisenberg, said the oil and gas company.

The company farmed into PL1148 in 2022, through its wholly owned subsidiary DNO Norge.

Earlier this year, the project partners secured a drilling permit for the well 35/10-10S, from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

The partners also obtained consent for exploration drilling in block 35/10 in the North Sea from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA).

Located close to existing infrastructure with clear routes towards commercialisation, Carmen is the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2013, said DNO.