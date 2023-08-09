The license partners, DNO Norge, OKEA have agreed to tieback Brasse to the Brage platform, which is located 13km away, and transfer the operatorship to OKEA to reduce cost and maximise the synergies with the Brage platform

Brasse field planned to be linked up with Brage field. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO announced that a fast-track development concept has been selected for the Brasse oil and gas development in license PL740, offshore Norway.

The concept selection will enable detailed design studies to link up with the Brage field, in which DNO holds a 14.2% stake, with a final investment decision expected in early 2024.

Discovered in 2016, the Brasse project was restarted earlier this year after Norway-based OKEA partnered with DNO’s wholly owned subsidiary DNO Norge, in December last year.

Currently, OKEA and DNO Norge own 50% each in the Brasse license.

In addition, OKEA also signed an agreement with M Vest Energy to sell a 4.4% stake in Brasse to further align ownership in the two licenses.

OKEA projects and technology SVP Knut Gjertsen said: “Together with DNO, we have in a short time worked out a project alternative for Brasse with a simplified tieback to Brage.

“We have now decided to continue to mature a development solution with less extensive topside modifications and a simplification of the design of the production wells compared to previous project assessments.”

The Brasse license partners have initiated a review for a simplified tieback to the Brage platform, located 13km north of Brasse, which has been operating since 1993.

The review supported the concept selection involving a much-reduced topside modification scope on Brage compared to previous considerations of a linkup with a host platform.

It also offered a simplified well design for a two-well development targeting recovery of up to 30 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from Brasse, with a start-up expected as early as 2026.

Furthermore, DNO has agreed to the transfer of operatorship of the Brasse license, along with a 50% stake in Brasse to OKEA, to enhance synergies with and reduce costs.

DNO North Sea general manager Ørjan Gjerde said: “Together with OKEA we have come up with a win-win development concept for Brasse.

“In addition to finally unlocking profitable barrels from the Brasse discovery itself, the project is expected to materially extend the Brage field’s remaining lifetime.”