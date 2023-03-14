The project included 300 metres of 132kV ground cable to connect with the main transmission network

DEWA commissions a new 132/11 kV transmission substation in Tilal Al Ghaf. (Credit: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (PJSC))

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned a new 132/11 kV substation with a conversion capacity of 150 megavolt-amperes (MVA) at Tilal Al Ghaf project, which is being developed by Majid Al Futtaim Development. The project included 300 metres of 132kV ground cable to connect with the main transmission network. Completing this substation required more than 800,000 safe working hours using the latest global technologies while ensuring the highest safety, security and quality standards.

“We continue our relentless efforts to provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure according to the highest international standards, to meet the growing demand for energy and water and keep pace with the sustainable development needs in Dubai. Comissioning the new substation at Tilal Al Ghaf keeps pace with the urban expansion of the Emirate and our commitment to supporting the urban projects developed by the private sector. DEWA’s adoption of the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart technologies and innovative practices in all its service and operations, has contributed to achieving 100% in the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in Dubai, and achieving the best performance among utilities worldwide,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“In line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Majid Al Futtaim Development continues to support the government and their vision. As Dubai’s first BREEAM interim certified project, Tilal Al Ghaf takes an ambitious but practical and achievable approach to sustainability by developing a healthy and exciting destination for residents and visitors. The inauguration of the transmission substation in Tilal Al Ghaf is another great milestone for our community and we thank DEWA for their consistent efforts and support,” said Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development.

By the end of 2022, the total number of the 132 kV transmission substations in Dubai reached 334, in addition to 29 substations under construction.

Source: Company Press Release